India News | Bomb Threat Email Received for Lufthansa Frankfurt-Hyderabad Flight

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources.

More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

Also Read | Why Are Indian Banks Closed on Second Saturdays? The History Behind the Weekend Holiday Rule.

Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

Also Read | IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Crashes and Catches Fire While Landing at Assam's Jorhat Air Force Station, Video Surfaces.

"We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)