Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) A series of bomb threat emails sent to multiple district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh triggered a security alert on Tuesday, prompting building evacuations and extensive searches by bomb squads, officials said.

Separately, a case was registered in Ayodhya after a threatening email was sent to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Monday night warning of an attack on the Ram temple, local officials said.

Soon after the emails were received by authorities in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki and Chandauli, bomb disposal units, anti-sabotage checking teams, dog squads and local police were swiftly mobilised to the respective collectorate premises on Tuesday. All buildings were evacuated and thoroughly searched, officials said.

Authorities in all four districts said that no explosives or suspicious items were found. Investigations were underway to identify those responsible for sending the bomb hoax emails, they said.

In Aligarh, a senior police officer told reporters, "Soon after the email was received, security forces reached the district magistrate's office and evacuated the premises. A thorough inspection of the entire complex was conducted."

The official said that the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Aligarh District Magistrate.

In Barabanki, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said, "Today, we received a threatening email on the official ID, claiming that explosives like RDX were planted in the collectorate campus.

"Though the information did not initially seem credible, we immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police and called in the bomb disposal squad, which undertook a thorough search. No suspicious object has been found so far. Efforts are underway to trace the source of the email."

Barabanki City Circle Officer Sumit Tripathi said the origin and authenticity of the email remain unclear.

"Investigations are ongoing to determine whether this was a mischief attempt or part of a larger conspiracy," he said.

In Chandauli, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said a person identifying himself as Gopal Swami had sent an email warning of a possible bomb blast at the collectorate, allegedly linked to political issues in Tamil Nadu.

"The sender even listed a Tamil Nadu address. We immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police and launched a complete search of the collectorate premises. Nothing suspicious was found. The email content appeared frivolous and lacked credibility, but we still acted with full caution," the DM said.

In Firozabad, a similar threat was received via email around Tuesday afternoon, claiming that explosive material had been placed in the District Magistrate's office.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Upon receiving the email, a bomb disposal team, dog squad, local police from Matsena police station, and the SOG team carried out an intensive search of the premises."

"No explosives were found," he said.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station based on a complaint by the Matsena SHO, and authorities are working to trace the sender of the email.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, an email was received at midnight on Monday by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, with a warning to "increase the security of the temple".

Mahesh Kumar, the trust's account officer, filed a complaint with the police cyber cell on Tuesday, after which a case was registered.

Following the threat, security patrols were intensified in the Janmabhoomi complex and nearby areas. Electronic surveillance was activated, and police carried out a thorough search operation around the temple, according to officials.

The cyber cell in Tamil Nadu has been alerted to help trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

Officials noted that since the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, several threats have been received, including multiple ones from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Ayodhya police have urged the public to ignore rumours and promptly report any suspicious activity.

