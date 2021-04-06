Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday decided to remain shut for two more days, apart from the designated holidays, in the next week.

This effectively means that the HC will remain shut for the entire week beginning April 12.

Since April 12, 13 and 14 were already declared holidays for Gudhi Padwa and B R Ambedkar Jayanti, the high court on Tuesday decided to extend the holidays to April 15 and 16 as well in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

The HC has decided to work on June 19, July 3 and 17 (Saturdays) for availing the additional offs in the next week.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni on Tuesday said it would hear matters in a hybrid format (both physical and video conferencing) from April 7 to reduce the physical presence of lawyers and litigants in the courtroom due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Six other division benches and eight single benches will hear matters via video conferencing. However, six other single benches that preside over criminal matters like bail pleas and so on will continue to sit physically till April 30.

