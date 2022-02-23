Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the retail traders association challenging mandatory Marathi signboards at their establishments across Maharashtra.

The High Court held that rule of mandatory Marathi signboards does not violate provisions of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

Bombay HC observed that Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra and a rule for mandatory Marathi signboards outside any shop or other places can't be termed discrimination

Petitioner fined Rs 25,000, to be deposited in Chief Minister's relief fund. (ANI)

