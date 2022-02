Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bombay High Court judge, Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, who received widespread criticism over 'skin to skin contact' verdict in a child sex abuse case, has resigned.

She was an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in Nagpur Bench, whose extended tenure was set to expire on February 12, as the Supreme Court collegium did not recommend the extension of her term.

She became a district judge in 2007 and was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on February 13, 2019, for a term of two years.

In January 2021, Justice Ganediwala delivered two judgments relating to child sex abuse, which attracted widespread criticism for taking the proposition that direct 'skin to skin contact' was necessary for constituting the offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Following the controversy, the Supreme Court collegium revoked the recommendation made by it on January 20 to make her a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

