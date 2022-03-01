Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Bombay High Court will hear on Wednesday the petition filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing money laundering case in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik in his plea says his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately.The ED has also summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in the case.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the ED had also summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader.

After being summoned by ED, Faraz Malik's lawyer has requested a week's time to submit the related documents to the investigative agency. However, ED has denied the request.

Earlier, Malik's brother Kaptan Malik was also been summoned by the agency.

Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation. (ANI)

