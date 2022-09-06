Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): With the losses incurred by heavy rains in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current situation and the maintenance of basic infrastructure in the city.

Earlier on Monday, he held a meeting with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials in regard to rain and floods in the state.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Bommai said that the government has taken a decision to release Rs 600 crores for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts. Bengaluru alone has been allocated 300 crores for the purpose.

Bommai said that a central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members.

The BJP leader also talked about the T.K. Halli pumphouse in Mandya, which used to pump Cauvery drinking water, but has been damaged due to the overflowing water from the Bheemeshwara River and other surrounding lakes. He ensured that the pumphouse will start pumping water after two days, after being cleaned and draining out the water from Cauvery.

The Karnataka CM said that an alternative plan is being formulated for water supply in Bengaluru. Under it, 8000 borewells under the BWSSB would be restarted to supply water in disrupted areas. The government will also supply water through tankers to the areas with no borewells to prevent any disruption of water supply in Bengaluru.

He said that the area of Bengaluru got expanded due to the inclusion of 110 villages into the BBMP limits, which has also cropped up new problems.

"We will remove encroachments of roads, canals, and rajakaluves and install the gates for waterholes. Infrastructure will be improved. Since the state capital has received the record rains in the shortest period they need to take it as a challenge and face it unitedly".

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. The state has already received 144 per cent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51 per cent excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.

Bommai also gave the assessment of the damage due to rains and floods and listed the relief measures.

Agricultural crops on 14,717 hectares and horticulture crops on 1374 hectares are damaged. 2188 houses are partially and 430 houses are completely damaged. 225 km of roads, bridges, culverts and electric poles are also damaged.

He ensured the release of 500 crores for the repair of basic infrastructure. He said that Sluice gates will be installed for the big tanks for storing and releasing water. He also promised intensification in the Anti-encroachment drive and a joint survey of the crop loss. (ANI)

