Hubli (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the Karnataka government at the Hubli airport while returning to Delhi.

He alleged that "Bommai government has looted with open hands." He categorically said, "Bommai government is the most corrupted one in the country right now." He called the government as ''najayaaz' (illegal) as well.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

He added further, "No work will be done in Karnataka without 40% commission. Jobs are being auctioned in mandi. PSI scam links have been indicating toward the Home minister and Chief Ministers' office directly. First time ever in the history of 75 years, a DGP rank officer has been arrested. When the money reaches to DGP rank officer, it must have reached the levels above that. Who will investigate this?"

To challenge BJP's corruption, Congress has planned out their mode of action. Surjewala said, "There are a couple of upcoming rallies which would start from the end of this month. One in Bijapur, one in Hubli and Chitradurga would highlight the issues of SC/STs, water issues. On 9th January, 'Badlav Yatra' would be held across the state in which all leaders of the party would participate."

Also Read | Tambaram, Bengaluru Power Cut Schedule: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended on These Dates.

Surjewala is confident that they could win the trust of the people in the coming years and throw BJP out of power. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)