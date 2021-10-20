Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday promised his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan all support in relief and rehabilitation following loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides.

"Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi & expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains & landslides," Bommai tweeted.

He added that he has asked Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to be in touch with the Kerala Chief Secretary for all support in relief and rehabilitation.

Bommai said "our prayers are with Kerala in this hour of crisis."

A total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state recently, Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly.

He also said that at least six people were missing and 304 rehabilitation camps were opened after the rains battered several areas of the state.

