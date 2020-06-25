Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): This year Bonalu festival will be celebrated in a simple way due to COVID-19 crisis, the temple priests and officials will be the part of the celebrations and only 10 people will be allowed for the festival.

Bonalu festival is celebrated in Ashadamasam of Telugu calendar.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 Prices Hiked in India; Check New Prices Here.

The celebrations take place annually and start from Sri Jagadamba Mahakali temple in Golconda and are celebrated even in other parts of the cities. This festival is held for nine weeks.

Endowment Officer, Mahender Kumar speaking to ANI said, "All the arrangements have been made to organise the festival traditionally.This year the bonalu festival arrangements are kept simple because of this pandemic going on. Temple priests, temple officials will be the part of festival celebrations. Only 10 people are allowed for the festival. The rituals will begin at 8.00 am and will end by 12.00 noon." (ANI)

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Reach 73,780 After 3,390 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 2,429.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)