Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) A book depicting the contribution of four generations of a family to the Indian Army was launched here on Thursday.

Titled 'Creed of Valour and Sacrifice', the 188-page book took author Col Ranbir Singh (retd) two years to complete, said a press release.

It is based on the inspiring tabulation of 120 years of relentless service to the Indian Army and the nation by the Kang family.

The author said, "Love for the Indian Army and nation runs in our blood. The book is a sincere attempt to document my family's rich history of serving the Army, which spans 120 years. The book is, in fact, a tribute to all those who have been serving the nation by wearing uniforms generation after generation."

The author has painstakingly illustrated the tryst of his (Kang) family with active soldiering for four generations, which began with Risaldar Narain Singh, joining the 6th Bengal Cavalry (now 18 Cavalry) as a 'sowar' in 1869.

His son Brig Sukhdev Singh carried forward the second-generation banner.

After which, his three sons, Capt Bharpur Singh Kang, Col Jasbir Singh Kang and Col Ranbir Singh (the author) were the third generation.

Capt Bharpur Singh's son Karminder Singh Kang, the fourth generation in the Indian Army, was martyred in Sri Lanka in 1989, it said.

The release said the author has painstakingly created realistic maps of war operations of his family members who served in the army. He has also made a unique illustration that explains the 'family army tree',"

"Over the generations, our family opted for fighting arms. Our family has the distinction of having fought in North West Frontier Province in 1897 and early 1940s, World War II in Burma against the Japanese from 1942-46, the 1947-48 war with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, 1965 and 1971 war with Pakistan and Indian Peace-Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka," said Singh.

