India News | Book on PM Modi in 20 Languages Released by Former Chief Justice of India

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): In a unique web launch with dignitaries present in India and the US, a holistic and comprehensive biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released here by former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan to mark his completing six eventful years as Prime Minister.

Releasing the book `Narendra Modi - Harbinger of Prosperity and Apostle of World Peace, which is available in 20 languages, Justice Balakrishnan said that every citizen including the common man "wants to know about the life of this great leader and a great visionary".

He also referred to the need for people to act responsibly in the situation created by COVID-19.

"Every citizen has to be a good one to tide over the current difficulty (related to the pandemic). I am sure that the Prime Minister will lead us and help the people to tide over it," he said.

The book is co-authored by President of International Council of Jurists Dr Adish C Aggarwala and American author Elisabeth Horan.

It was launched in the presence of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, RSS leaders Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar, former union minister Yogendra Makwana and BJP leaders Shyam Jaju and Bhubaneswar Kalita.

In his remarks, Baba Ramdev said that "yoga and karma yoga" provide a solution to all problems.

"PM Modi is a Karma Yogi, who is an optimist, who is never perturbed, thinks anew, does innovative things, walks ahead with courage, and takes huge decisions," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Prime Minister is a leader with vision and resolve to bring in reforms.

"Not just in India, but in the international arena, his connections and role have been notable. Whether it is at the United Nations, Summit for Climate Change or G-20, he has made a mark and is leading the world towards a more peaceful benevolent society, a better world," he said.

Ram Lal, a senior RSS leader who is in charge of publicity and information of the organisation, said PM Modi has made relentless efforts for creation of a New India.

"In the near future, the government, civil institutions, and society will create a New India that will not only stand on its own feet but give a direction to the world. This is because of relentless efforts, initiatives, and policies of the Prime Minister," he said.

Indresh Kumar, Member, Executive Committee of RSS, said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of PM Modi has "spread and blossomed across the globe".

"He is the only tall leader who gives confidence and consolation to all. While the world grapples with an economic recession, he gave the blueprint to traverse from recession to self-reliance," he said.

Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate, President of the International Council of Jurists and Chairman of All India Bar Association, said PM Modi's legacy of transforming India into a global force will be always remembered.

He cited PM's quote to refer to him. "On October 2, 2019, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister quoted the world-famous scientist Albert Einstein's reflections on Mahatma Gandhi: `Generations to come, it may well be, will scarce believe that such a man as this one ever in flesh and blood walked upon this Earth'. I can safely say that similar words of tribute will be showered on Modi in the coming decades, thanks to the legacy of transforming India into a global force," Aggarwala said.

Yogendra Makwana said Prime Minister Modi has become an important international figure in a multi-polar world. "Today, along with the USA, European Union, Russia, China, and Japan, India's views on diplomatic and geopolitical issues are given appropriate weight," he said.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, a senior politician from Assam, said PM Modi is an inspiration for people.

"Because of his bold steps like abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, he has ensured that India is 'one nation, one constitution, one flag'," he said.

Shyam Jaju, a BJP Vice President, said the book is a great work to "take the image that the Prime Minister has to the Indian people and to the world."

Elisabeth Horan, who is also a poet, read out a poem she had written on the Indian Prime Minister a few hours before the occasion.

With rare photographs of PM Modi's childhood and early life, the biography traces his stunning personal and professional trajectory from being a boy who sold tea to becoming the country's prime minister for the second time. It includes little-known and lesser-known facts and anecdotes.

The book is available in two formats - hardcover and e-book and in 20 languages. It is available in 10 foreign languages -English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, and Spanish and 10 Indian languages - Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The book includes messages and forewords from several leading public figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"He is a leader who is decisive, pragmatic and determined," Singh has said in his remarks.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in his message that the Prime Minister "pursues his goals relentlessly, lays down the framework meticulously, and ensures the best of minds are engaged to fulfil the vision".

BJP President JP Nadda said: "The strong and decisive leadership provided by Narendra Modi has enhanced India's stature globally and its role in international affairs. "

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote: "Prime Minister is committed to make India a $5 trillion economy."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said: "Modiji has delivered on his promises and has done tremendous groundwork for further progress."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: "Modiji has shown that he has the vision and fortitude to take the sort of decisions that India needed to tread through the global slowdown."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani wrote: "Modiji, who restructured Gujarat, is now the game-changer of India and the world."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "Prime Minister has continued to live up to the massive expectations people of India have shown in him."

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said in his foreword that trans-border strikes on terrorist launch pads, followed by the action taken in Balakot "are glaring examples that India will not tolerate any meddling in its affairs or security."

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that people see "a reflection of their everyday resilience and spirit in the indomitable Modiji and that aspect has struck a chord".

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister's uncompromising stand has "ingrained genuineness in governance, authenticity in administration and ushered in a polity of performance".

VHP Vice-President Champat Rai said, "Modiji played a very practical role" in solving the Ayodhya dispute and in paving the way for construction of Ram Temple. (ANI)

