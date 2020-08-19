New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Enraged by his removal as coach of a football team, a man allegedly stole the mobile phones of club members from a dressing room in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, following which he was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The former football coach - Shekhar Pathak, who is a resident of Delhi's Pandav Nagar, stole the phones of the members of Delhi United Football Club, they said.

Also Read | Electricity Bills Row: Sop For 1.14 Crore Households, Maharashtra Govt to Bear Cost of ‘Additional Units’ Consumed in Total Lockdown Months, Says Report.

On March 13, police received information that 12 mobile phones and wallets, containing around Rs 10,000, belong to a football team has been stolen, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation revealed that one dressing room was allotted to the football team and all players had kept their belongings in its lockers, police said.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes, Says ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Illuminates Entire World With Its Pure Teachings’.

However, after finishing their match, when they came back, they found the lockers ransacked and their mobile phones as well as wallets missing, the officer said.

"The police checked the footage of all CCTV cameras in the stadium and also kept the stolen phones on surveillance.

"The security as well as management staff of the stadium were thoroughly interrogated in connection with seeing any suspicious person coming in or out from dressing room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

After couple of months, one of the stolen phones was found to be switched on. The police apprehended the person who had the phone and interrogated him.

The man told the police that Pathak had sold him the phone but he had returned it back to him as the former coach had failed to produce the original receipt of the phone, police said.

Later, the accused was arrested from his house. Nine mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

Pathak was a district level football player and played for almost six years from 2004 to 2010 from the Lions Club Football Team.

He started his career as a football coach in March 2011. Players at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hired him as a coach. He continued as their from 2011 to 2013, police said.

In 2013, on the complaint of one of the other coaches for not being punctual and sincere towards his duty, he was removed as coach, the DCP said.

Later, he also started his own academy -- Shubham Football Academy -- at Preet Vihar, but he did not succeed and had to shut it down, police said.

As he was familiar with the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and its dressing rooms, he committed the crime to take revenge, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)