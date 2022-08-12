Gurugram, Aug 12 (PTI) A 31-year-old bouncer was killed when an allegedly speeding vehicle hit his bike in a service lane on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Sector 37 area, police on Friday said.

The driver allegedly didn't stop to check up on the man, and fled the scene.

According to the complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur village , his younger brother Shakti Singh worked as a private bouncer.

He was returning from his duty Thursday night when a speeding vehicle hit his bike from behind and fled the scene, he said.

“After I got to know about the accident, I reached the service lane opposite Aggarwal packers and movers office where I found my brother injured in critical condition.

“I rushed him to Medanta hospital where doctors declared him dead. The vehicle driver managed to escape with his vehicle,” Rakesh said in his complaint, according to police.

According to the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector 37 Police Station.

Police handed over the body to the kin after the post mortem.

“We are trying to identify the vehicle and driver with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

