Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Mohd Amin, a resident of Manjmi-Dessa in Bhagwah tehsil has been detained under the PSA for his involvement in a number of bovine smuggling cases, a police spokesman said.

So far seven FIRs have been registered against Amin at Doda police station for the same, he said.

Police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in the district this year and have so far arrested 51 persons and registered 20 cases. Besides five vehicles involved in transportation of bovines have been seized and a total of 315 animals rescued, the spokesman said.

Seeking cooperation of the general public, the spokesman said bovine smuggling is a serious issue which has potential to create law and order problem and needs to be rooted out.

Police have also warned the smugglers to desist from their activities and said stringent action as warranted under law would be taken against them.

