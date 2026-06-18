India News | Bowbazar Blast: West Bengal Govt Moves SC Against HC Order for TADA Convict's Premature Release

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order directing the premature release of Mohammed Rashid Khan, who was convicted in the 1993 Bowbazar bomb blasts in Kolkata that claimed 69 lives.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana said it will look into the request, after the counsel for the State mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

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Counsel said the issue involves a "very serious offence" and urged the bench to list the matter for hearing on June 22.

He submitted that the State's Sentence Review Board (SSRB) had recommended against the release of Khan, who was convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Acts (Prevention) Act, but the High Court ordered his release.

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On June 5, the Delhi High Court allowed a petition filed by Khan, who had spent over 33 years in prison, while taking into account his long period of incarceration, prison conduct and the reformative philosophy underlying premature release.

On August 31, 2001, Khan was convicted under the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Act and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for his involvement in the March 16, 1993, Bowbazar bomb blasts, which claimed 69 lives after explosions in a crowded locality of Kolkata.

Khan sought remission on the ground that he has spent over 33 years in judicial custody. He submitted that he is 77 years old and suffers from several age-related health conditions.

He further contended that co-convict Pannalal Jaysoora was granted premature release on March 5, 2014, and while the SSRB had recommended his premature release on March 25, 2015, the recommendation was subsequently reviewed and rejected in September 2015.

The High Court, ordering his release, held that reformation should be the dominant objective of a punishment, and during incarceration, every effort should be made to recreate the good man out of a convicted prisoner.

The 1993 Bowbazar blast took place on the night of March 16, 1993, in Kolkata, claiming 69 lives and reducing several residential buildings to rubble. The explosion was caused by a large cache of explosives allegedly stored by local don Rashid Khan and occurred just days after the Mumbai serial blasts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)