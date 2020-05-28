India News | Boy Suffers Injuries in Eyes as Mobile Phone Battery Explodes

Mandi (HP), May 27 ( PTI) An eight-year-boy sustained injuries in his eyes when a mobile phone battery exploded in his hands in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday, police said.

The blast occurred when the boy was operating the device at his home in the Pangna area in Karsog town, they said.

He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said, police said.

