Nagpur, Jul 23 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy whose body was found in a hostel room in Maharashtra's Amravati district died of "smothering" as per the post mortem report, a police official said on Saturday.

Adarsh Konge, who was studying in the Vidyabharti High School and stayed in the institution's hostel, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Thursday morning by staffers.

The child's parents had told police he had a fight with some friends and they may have been behind the death, he added.

"The post mortem report has revealed Adarsh died of smothering. On the complaint of the parents, a case of murder was registered against Ravindra Tikhade, the warden of the hostel," Inspector Aasaram Chormale said.

