Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress MLA BR Patil was appointed as Vice President of the Policy and Planning Commission of Karnataka with Cabinet Rank on Monday, following his resignation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor post.

BR Patil stated that he has resigned to CMs political advisor post mentioning the lack of funds allocation for the development of the Aland constituency

Patil tendered his resignation from CM's political advisor post on January 31.

"I resigned the day before yesterday. I have written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister. I will speak with him if he calls me," Patil told ANI on February 2.

Patil, a seasoned politician, has been elected as an MLA from the Aland constituency in Kalaburagi district several times, representing various political parties. He secured victories on a Janata Party ticket in 1983, as a JD(S) candidate in 2004, under the Karnataka Janata Party banner in 2013, and on a Congress ticket in 2023. Additionally, he served as an MLC from 1988 to 1994 and held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from 1991 to 1994.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha is set to begin on March 3, 2025, CM Siddaramaiah briefed the media on Monday.

The Karnataka CM stated that the Governor will give his speech on March 3 and a discussion will be held for the next three days. CM Siddaramaiah added that he will present the Budget on March 7.

The Karnataka CM further added that the Business Advisory Committee will decide for how many days the Assembly session will be held. Siddaramaiah added that he came to Vidhan Sabha and met leaders. He said that he was given opinion by the Opposition leaders.

"The Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the session should be held for. Though I have pain in my knee, I had meetings with several departments today. I came to Vidhana Soudha, leaders came and they gave me their opinions. We'll keep all their demands in mind and consider them accordingly. The state government is pro-farmers," he said. (ANI)

