Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Brahman Sabha president Atul Sharma joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday.

Sharma was welcomed into the party by top leaders, including senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, a JKAP spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said, "The people of Jammu are joining the JKAP as they are impressed with its political ideology which is based on truth. The party promotes brotherhood and unity among the two regions – Kashmir and Jammu".

He demanded restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

"We are unlike other political parties which promote hatred to garner support to stay in power. We are not for power but want to take people on the right path of truthfulness," he said.

He said his party does not "exploit people with false promises and emotional slogans".

Former minister and senior party leader Mohammed Dilawar Mir said the JKAP would not allow anyone to create divisions among the two regions.

"We have to bring together the people of two the regions and work for development in J-K. The unity will bring peace and prosperity," he said.

General Secretary Vikram Malhotra accused the BJP of exploiting the sentiments of the people in Jammu for its political gains.

"BJP failed to fulfil the promises they made to the people during elections. The people are alienated with bureaucratic attitude in absence of an elected government," Malhotra said, pressing for early assembly elections in the Union Territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)