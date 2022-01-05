New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Brahmin Committee president Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said the party will hold an 'enlightened class conference' with the Brahmin community to discuss the policies and work done by the party.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "We have been working with every class of society including the enlightened classes. So, an 'enlightened class conference' with the Brahmin community needs to be held where we will discuss our works and policies."

"Brahmins have the same nationalist ideology as BJP so they are not leaving us. We are holding this conference only to discuss policies and development works with them. So there is no need to hold too many meetings now and will talk to people about our works only," he stated.

"We are going to hold an enlightened class conference where we will also ask whether any Brahmin group wants to put forth their demands and views on any topic. We will consider their demands," he added.

Speaking about Congress's decision not to hold elections rallies in Uttar Pradesh, he said that it is their personal decision, but BJP will organize events in the state keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier in December last year, BJP formed a four-member committee to decide on outreach programmes for the community in the state, amidst assessments that the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh is dissatisfied with the ruling party.

The committee chaired by former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla comprises members Mahesh Sharma, Abhijat Mishra and Ram Bhai Morakiya.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats. (ANI)

