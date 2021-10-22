Nagpur, Oct 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead at a private hospital here, has given a new lease of life to four patients after his family donated his multiple organs.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices on October 22, 2021: Fuel Prices Rise to Highest Ever Levels After 35 Paise Hike; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai.

The deceased man from Betul in Madhya Pradesh was admitted to the hospital on October 16 following an accident. Despite attempts to save his life, the man lost the battle and was declared brain-dead on Wednesday night, a release by the city-based private hospital said.

Also Read | Bob Odenkirk Birthday Special: From Saul Goodman to Hutch Mansell, Five Best Roles of the Breaking Bad Actor Ranked.

After a couple of counselling sessions, his family members agreed to donate his organs to save the lives of four other people, it said.

The patient's heart was airlifted to Mumbai and liver and kidneys were allotted to other private hospitals in the city. The retrieval of heart was done by a dedicated team which arrived from Mumbai.

The process was conducted with the help of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre in Nagpur, traffic police and the Airports Authority of India, the organs were transported to respective locations in time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)