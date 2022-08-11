Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested six bouncers of a nightclub for beating up a man in Haryana's Gurugram.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, when a man had gone with his friends to a Club in Udyog Vihar. He was beaten up by bouncers after one of them allegedly molested a female friend in their group.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 1,500 Kids in Northern Takhar Province Infected With Diarrhoea.

The manager of the club has been arrested after the man filed a police complaint alleging that bouncers beat him and his friends after they confronted them for misbehaving with a woman from their group.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In a video a man can be seen being beaten up by the bouncers.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Shourya Chakra Awardee Sepoy Aurangzeb's Mother Hoists Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District (Watch Video).

As per the FIR filed, it was after his friend was molested that first, an argument broke out between the bodyguards and the group of friends, soon after which, allegedly under the direction of the managers of the club, the man was beaten up by several bodyguards.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 147, 149, 324, 354A, 379A and 506 of the Indian Penal Case (IPC) at Udyog Vihar Police Station has been registered on a complaint by a complainant alleging physical assault, touching of his woman companion with bad intention and also snatching of some cash by the bouncers.

"Accused bouncers namely Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh and Rakesh have been arrested," said Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

Ramachandran further said that the Manager of club in Udyog Vihar has also been also arrested.

"Lokesh, Manager of the club in Udyog Vihar has also been also arrested in a case pertaining to physical assault, molestation," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)