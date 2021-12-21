Amritsar, Dec 21 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged on Tuesday that an FIR lodged against his party colleague Bikram Singh Majithia was based on a "brazenly false case" and warned "those abusing their official positions and playing havoc with the rule of law" to be ready to face legal consequences.

He further said the SAD "accepts the challenge of the false case" against Majithia, who has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, based on the status report of the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) chief, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, on a drug racket operating in Punjab. It was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Anyone who joins the SAD is fully prepared to face and defeat repression. We will not be cowed down by these pygmies. They have invited their own doom by resorting to lies and abusing their official positions. The SAD will fight them in the court as well as in the court of the people," Badal said.

He said it is public knowledge how Siddharth Chattopadhyaya has been rewarded with the post of the director general of police (DGP) in Punjab "in return for his promise to carry forward the Congress government's agenda of vendetta politics".

"Several police officers were offered allurements as well as arm-twisted to somehow book Akali leaders in false cases. But most of them refused. Finally, the DGP used an almost defunct and rarely used police station to get his unlawful order implemented. In the end, it was Chattopadhyaya versus his own law-abiding officers," Badal said.

In Chandigarh, the SAD accused the Punjab government of indulging in vendetta politics by registering a false case against former minister Majithia after failing to implicate the top Akali leadership in sacrilege cases as well as to "divert attention from its failure in taking action in the case of heinous incident of sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar".

Party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema said "the Congress government has chosen to file a fabricated case against Majithia after throwing all principles of law and justice to the winds".

They asserted that the case was lodged against Majithia in "utter frustration" after all attempts to make some charge stick against the top SAD leadership in sacrilege cases failed.

In Amritsar, Badal came down heavily on the state government for its "brazen politics over the sensitive issue of sacrilege of sacred Sikh scriptures".

He said that unlike the Congress, the SAD will not indulge in politics over sacrilege issues "because for us, the great Guru Sahiban and their holy scriptures are far, far above anything else in life".

He warned against a deep-rooted conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

"Sachkhand Shri Harmandar Sahib is a sacred shrine where people from all religions come to pay obeisance. It is a shrine of peace and communal brotherhood. But someone is clearly not happy about it and is conspiring both against this sacred ideal and against peace in Punjab," Badal said.

