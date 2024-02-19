New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday gave an interim breather to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2022 protest case and put a stay on further proceedings and the High Court order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of proceedings and imposing a fine against him.

A bench of justices, Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra, also issued notice to concerned respondents on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plea.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and others has moved the Supreme Court against HC order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of proceedings against him in 2022 protest matter.

During the hearing Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra remarked that the judgements cited by the petitioner were matters involving politicians.

Justice Mishra also remarked that if politicians stage a protest, the criminal case has to be quashed but what about the normal citizens who are protesting.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, for petitioners argued that his clients have a fundamental right. Senior Advocate Sibal also said that the case involves a law and order situation but not a public order allegation.

The 2022 protest matter relates to a March organised demanding the resignation of then Minister K S Eshwarappa following to a suicide case. Karnataka HC on February 6 had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition. (ANI)

