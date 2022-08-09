Bareilly (UP) Aug 9 (PTI) Members of two communities hurled stones at each other in a fracas over the use of sound system during a Muharram procession here on Tuesday.

Police said some people from the Hindu community in Majhoua village under Bhojipura police station area complained about the use of a DJ in the procession, saying a “new tradition” was being set.

They allegedly hurled stones and those participating in the procession retaliated. Some people were hurt in the brickbatting, police said.

The officials rushed to the spot and somehow pacified the locals assuring them of strict action against those who created ruckus, and the procession was taken out, police said.

No new tradition will be allowed, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Crime) SP Singh said, adding police and PAC have been deployed in the village.

If anyone tries to start a new tradition, strict action will be taken against him. Hunt is on to nab the stone pelters, the SP said adding police have brought the situation under control.

Shia Muslims observe the Muharram in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.

