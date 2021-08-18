Sambalpur (Odisha), Aug 18 (PTI) A team of scholars has found wall structures in Odisha's Sambalpur, which were constructed using bricks dating back to the early Gupta period.

The investigation conducted by the history department of the Sambalpur University points to civilisation in the city during the Gupta period or even earlier, a statement by the varsity said.

The bricks were first observed by members of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), following which they informed the research scholars. Subsequently, the team visited the site on August 15, it said.

It is believed that one of the Chauhan rulers named Balaram Dev occupied the Sambalpur area and established his sovereign state around 1570 Common Era, INTACH member Deepak Panda said.

However, the recovery of the bricks clearly indicates that urbanisation existed in Sambalpur much before the Chouhan regime, Panda added.

The wall structures, constructed using the bricks of early Gupta period -- 6th to 7th century Common Era -- were found in between Durgapali and Badbazar locality across a stretch of about 2 km, the release said.

“The bricks found in Sambalpur were thoroughly examined, and from their dimension, it was confirmed that those belonged to the Gupta period,” said P K Behera, a professor of the history department of the university.

On the basis of the evidence available, it appears that the “antiquity of the present Sambalpur city goes back to the Gupta period and/or even earlier”, he said.

Behera said remains of the Mauryan period were also found during excavations in Jujomura block in Sambalpur district.

“A detailed archaeological excavation from a multidisciplinary perspective will certainly reveal much more history regarding the formation process and spread of urbanisation of Sambalpur township,” he added.

