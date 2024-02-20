North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): After reaching Sandeshkhali, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday questioned the authorities' silence on alleged abuse of women at TMC office in Sandeshkhali, saying, "Why was peace not disturbed when women were repeatedly called into the TMC office and abused?"

"We came here to meet the women because they had called us. They claimed that they were called to the TMC office and TMC goons assaulted them sexually. The Kolkata High Court lifted Section 144 yesterday. When we reached here, the police said that the peace would be disrupted, Why was peace not disturbed when women were repeatedly called into the TMC office and abused?" she said.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 32,000 Crore in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Earlier in the day, before leaving for Sandeshkhali, Karat expressed her concerns about the situation of women in Sandeshkhali, stating, "It is a very serious matter. It like a serial sexual harassment which has been going on for so long"

Karat also denied the conspiracy theories surrounding the issue, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation before drawing any conclusions.

Also Read | Marathas Set To Get 10% Quotas in Education and Government Jobs, Maharashtra Govt Accepts Panel Report.

Karat also accused certain factions of labeling the situation as a conspiracy in an attempt to protect their own interests.

"It is a very serious matter. It like a serial sexual harassment which has been going on for so long. These are poor women whose land is also being taken away... How can this be a conspiracy? The women are complaining and giving statements, how can we say that it is a conspiracy without any investigation?... You are saying it is a conspiracy to save your people," she said.

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Calcutta High Court has taken cognisance of the matter relating to the alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the issue.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih remarked that the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Special Investigation Team (SIT) can be considered by the High Court.

The bench also noted that the High Court has already taken cognisance of the issue. After the top court wasn't convinced by the petitioner, Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the petition from the Supreme Court. However, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Calcutta HC with his prayer.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who has moved the Supreme Court to seek the transfer of the investigation and subsequent trial outside West Bengal in connection with the alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The plea moved by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under SC monitoring.

Meanwhile, a 'peace home' was opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday to provide temporary refuge to the victims of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to ANI, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, said on Monday that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue and was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.

After visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, National Commission for Women's (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)