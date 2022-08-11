Jodhpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to people to vote for his party in the next state Assembly polls, saying his government's ouster will stall ongoing development projects.

The elections in the state will be held next year.

Stressing his point, Gehlot said the Barmer refinery project was delayed as the Congress government was ousted from power in the 2014 Assembly polls.

"Its cost has risen from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70000," said Gehlot, holding the previous BJP government responsible for this.

Gehlot was here to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister.

Training his guns at the BJP, Gehlot told mediapersons that the feeling of revenge is part of the BJP's character. The party holds projects and harasses opposition leaders using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, he said.

"That is why, I say the change of government brings losses. Only if our government is repeated, we would be able to complete ongoing projects," said the chief minister.

Referring to the stampede at the Sikar's Khatu Shyamji temple that claimed lives of three pilgrims, Gehlot said his government will talk to priests and religious heads about possible arrangements at temples so that no such incident takes place in future.

"We will talk to priests and religious heads about their expectations and problems to see what arrangements can be made at all temples of Rajasthan so that incidents like this could be averted," Gehlot said.

He also directed the district collector to conduct a survey about the 216 pilgrims who had died in a stampede at the Mehrangarh Fort temple on September 30, 2008.

"We will see what could be done for them," he said.

The Justice Jasraj Chopra Commission had been constituted to probe this tragedy but its report was neither placed in the public domain.

