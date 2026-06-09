India News | BRO Accelerates Connectivity in JK, Completes Major Bridge on Rajouri-Reasi Highway to Boost Tourism and Defence Logistics

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is accelerating critical road infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to bolster connectivity along the strategic Rajouri-Kalakote-Reasi-Katra-Jammu corridor. By replacing narrow, single-lane crossings with high-capacity, double-lane infrastructure, the BRO aims to eliminate persistent traffic bottlenecks, facilitate smoother movement for pilgrims and locals, and strengthen logistics for defence forces in the Pir Panjal region.

In Block Mogla, the BRO has achieved a major infrastructure milestone by completing a new bridge spanning 20.40 metres in length and 12 metres in width. With the deck slab already laid, officials confirmed that the bridge is expected to become operational within the next few days. This project replaces a narrow, outdated crossing that frequently caused transit disruptions. Simultaneously, construction is advancing on a second 18-metre-long, 12-metre-wide bridge, with temporary diversions established to ensure continued traffic flow.

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The ongoing projects have emerged as a significant socio-economic driver, providing direct employment to 100-150 residents who previously had to seek daily-wage work outside the district.

Highlighting the strategic and technical necessity of the work, GREF Mate Kamdev Singh stated, "Overflowing drains frequently cause water to rise above the old bridge, severely disrupting movement in the area. Our priority is to use high-quality material for these new structures, which are built to withstand heavy loads, including defence convoys. Beyond strengthening security, this connectivity will be a major catalyst for tourism and regional economic activity, as this route links vital destinations like Shiv Khori, the Jhandi Morh Shrine, and Tatta Pani."

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The initiative is part of a larger mandate to integrate remote border areas with the national mainstream. Suraj Kumar, a BRO Casual Paid Labourer overseeing the project, added, "This is a vital initiative. While the work on new segments is still in its initial phases, the long-term impact on regional tourism and the convenience of the local population will be substantial once the entire corridor is fully upgraded."

Residents have lauded the initiative, noting that the infrastructure will provide a major boost to regional trade and religious tourism. Local shopkeeper Rakesh Kumar expressed satisfaction with the development, noting that the high quality of work has effectively resolved long-standing transit issues. With consistent work and timely payments reported by the local workforce, the project is being viewed as a cornerstone for the long-term prosperity of the Rajouri-Reasi belt, promising to revive the economic potential of the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)