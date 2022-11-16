New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Amid the push for early completion by the government, the Border Roads Organisation is expected to complete the work on the strategic road to Lipulekh near the China border for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by 2024.

"A large number of stretches have been completed. We are hoping to complete the work on the road by 2024 which will allow pilgrims to use vehicles right up to the last point in India," Indian Army's Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh said.

Also Read | Congress Slams Media Over ‘Baseless’ News on KPCC President K Sudhakaran.

He further said that after the road project is completed, the travel time for the pilgrims would come down by almost a week. The distance from Dharchula to Kailash Mansarovar is only 115 kms.

Lt Gen Harpal said the government has provided all possible support to the project and the heavy-lift chinook helicopters have been used to transport equipment to higher reaches.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck in Godavari; Four Killed, Nine Injured.

He said there is also a plan to build tunnels on the route on some portions to reduce the time taken and avoid unstable portions.

The new route involves travelling up to Pithorgath and then to Lipulekh Pass which is on border with China.

There is one more route for undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim which involves around 1,500 km road travel in Chinese-controlled territory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)