Gurugram, Nov 17 (PTI) Two brothers died after their motorcycle was hit by another bike at the Tauru-Bilaspur road here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vivek (24) and Monu (25), residents of Nanu Khurd village, they said.

The brothers worked with a private company and were returning home on Wednesday when a motorcycle-borne man coming from the wrong direction rammed his two-wheeler into their bike at around 5:30 pm. Vivek and Mony fell on the road and were seriously injured, the police said.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The driver of the other motorcycle fled the spot, leaving behind his two-wheeler, they said.

On a complaint by Neeraj, a resident of Nanu Khurd, a case was registered against the unidentified biker under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Thursday, they said.

"The motorcycle of the accused has been seized and efforts are on to nab him," said Inspector Ajay Malik, Station House Officer of Bilaspur police station.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

