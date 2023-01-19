Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Two members of an international gang involved in narcotics smuggling were arrested and 2.5 kilogram of brown sugar worth about Rs 2.5 crore were seized from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday from the Ram Sanehi Ghat area in Barabanki, an STF official said.

Budhan Paswan of Bihar and Manish Yadav were arrested on a tip-off that members of an international gang were taking a consignment carrying brown sugar to Nepal, he said.

During interrogation, Paswan revealed that he used to take narcotics consignments from one Javeed alias Tabrez of Barabanki to Nepal via Bihar, the official said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

