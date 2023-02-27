Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A day after CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case, Vivek, BJP leader from Telangana, Monday claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter, K Kavitha will also "be arrested soon" by the probe agency.

"There is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. Kavitha will also be arrested soon," BJP leader Vivek said.

Vivek alleged that Kavitha had given Rs 150 crores to Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab and Gujarat elections.

Earlier Enforcement Directorate named KCR's daughter K Kavitha in the chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case accusing her of holding a 65 per cent stake in a liquor company.

Accusing the KCR-led BRS government of corruption, Vivek said that the ruling party will "lose its existence in Telangana state".

Vivek said: "Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had no funds when it was started".

"Now the party has more deposits than all the political parties in the country, "Vivek alleged.

BJP leader questioned where did this money come from? "KCR has not fulfilled one promise he had made during the elections".

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after eight-hour-long questioning in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of GNCTD.

Reacting to the development his political aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the arrest as "dirty politics" and claimed that he is innocent.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish."

"Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he added in the tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)

