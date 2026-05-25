India News | BRS Will Provide 24x7 Drinking Water Supply to Every Household in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s working president KT Rama Rao has announced that if the party is voted into power, 24-hour safe drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad city will be ensured.

Addressing a meeting of party cadres in Kukatpally on Sunday, KTR said the BRS-led government had earlier "transformed Telangana from a state plagued by severe power shortages into one with uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply and would similarly guarantee round-the-clock drinking water supply to Hyderabad in the future."

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Recalling the conditions before the formation of Telangana, KTR said, according to an official statement from the party, that the state has suffered under decades of Congress rule, with people forced to face long power cuts and drinking water scarcity.

"Protests and agitations for electricity and water were common during the undivided state era. However, after Telangana was formed, the government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) successfully implemented uninterrupted 24-hour power supply and launched Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped drinking water to households across the state," KTR said, according to the statement.

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KTR said the "same determination" shown by KCR in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply would now be directed towards providing 24x7 drinking water supply in Hyderabad.

"The person who gave 24-hour power supply to Telangana is KCR, and the person who will provide 24-hour drinking water supply to Hyderabad is also KCR," he asserted. KTR also took personal responsibility for ensuring the successful implementation of the programme after the BRS returns to power.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government, KTR alleged that the party had "cheated every section of society with unrealistic promises during the Assembly elections."

"Congress had failed to fulfil promises ranging from enhanced pensions to monthly financial assistance for women. According to him, despite being in power for nearly two-and-a-half years, the Congress government had failed to spend even a single additional rupee for Hyderabad's development," he said.

KTR accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of taking false credit by inaugurating projects built during the previous BRS regime, including flyovers, hospitals and major infrastructure facilities. He alleged that Congress leaders were merely cutting ribbons for projects constructed under BRS governance while falsely portraying them as their own achievements.

The BRS Working President also challenged the Congress government to prove that it had constructed even one double-bedroom housing project in Hyderabad during its tenure. He declared that he would retire from politics if the government could establish that a single double-bedroom housing unit had been built in the city under Congress rule.

KTR further stated that the people of Hyderabad were fully aware of Congress governance and therefore did not elect the party even to a single seat in the city. He alleged that Hyderabad's real estate sector had been severely damaged due to Congress policies, leading to a major slowdown in construction activity and loss of employment for lakhs of construction and centering workers.

Assuring support to workers dependent on the construction sector, KTR said that after returning to power, the BRS government would introduce insurance and welfare programmes for construction labourers and centring workers.

Reflecting on the previous decade of BRS governance, KTR said the party had focused entirely on development and welfare. However, he added that after returning to power this time, the party leadership would also ensure recognition, respect and suitable opportunities for every worker and leader who stood by the party during difficult times.

During the Kukatpally meeting, KTR also made a detailed presentation on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He urged party cadres to remain vigilant against alleged fake and duplicate votes registered by Congress and BJP. Calling upon booth-level workers to act strategically, he asked party ranks to ensure that not a single genuine voter loses voting rights and to actively assist people during the voter revision process.

The Telangana state assembly elections are expected to be held in 2027. However, before the polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to launch the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) soon to cover over 22 states and Union Territories to update the electoral rolls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)