India News | BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Reflects on State's Decades-long Struggle on Telangana Statehood Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday addressed the party cadre to mark the anniversary of Telangana's statehood. He emphasised the necessity for members to remain vigilant in protecting the region.

K T Rama Rao described Telangana Statehood Day as the day when the people of Telangana attained 'liberation from inequalities, humiliations, and suppressions.'

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BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said, "On the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations... Let the entire KCR cadre once again pledge to rededicate ourselves to serving the people... Let us protect Telangana from anti-state forces."

The leader reflected on the decades of activism that led to the state's creation and underscored the sacrifices made by those who fought against inequality.

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Talking about the historic struggle of the people, K T Rama Rao (KTR) stated, "The auspicious day when the dream of 60 years became a reality... as a result of the sacrifices of the immortal heroes and the struggle for self-respect by the toiling classes of Telangana, June 2. "

K T Rama Rao further highlighted the risks taken by the former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to achieve the state's independence.

"The historic day when, amidst taunts of 'Will Telangana come, or will KCR falter?', movement leader KCR staked his life and led the Telangana State movement to victory. The historic moment when, under KCR's leadership, the Telangana State achieved through struggle, embarked on its path of progress," he added.

Recalling the political challenges faced during that period, he further added, "The KCR cadre worked with the upliftment of Telangana as its sole goal, whether in the 14-year Telangana movement struggles or in the nine-and-a-half-year progress battles. The KCR cadre now works, and will continue to work in the future, to protect Telangana's existence, to raise the issues of Telangana's people, and to stand as the voice of the people."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement.

The Chief Minister visited the memorial early in the day and offered tributes as part of the official commemorations marking the 12th Telangana Statehood Day.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Revanth Reddy reflected on the emotional significance of the day, remembering the long struggle that led to the formation of the state.

"Every year... Remembering yesterday's sacrifices... Reviewing tomorrow's goals... An emotional context... June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations," he wrote.

Telangana Statehood Day is observed every year on June 2. The day commemorates the aspirations and struggles of the Telangana movement for separate statehood. After years of protests, negotiations, and parliamentary approval, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, paved the way for its formation.

Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for a transition period, while later becoming the capital of Telangana. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

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