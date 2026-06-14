India News | BRS Working President KTR Tours Vemulawada and Sircilla Constituencies; Participates in Party's Digital Membership Drive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) undertook an extensive tour of Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies in Rajanna Sircilla district, where he participated in the party's digital membership enrollment programmes and interacted with party workers.

Addressing public meetings and party gatherings, KTR launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing it of failing the people of Telangana on every front.

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KTR stated that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government is increasing by the day and described its performance so far as a complete failure. Drawing an analogy from cinema, he remarked that when the first half of a movie turns out to be a disaster, there is little hope for the second half, a statement said.

Similarly, he said, the Congress government has disappointed people across Telangana through its poor governance and unfulfilled promises.

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He observed that people often realise the true value of a mother or a meal only when they are deprived of it, and Telangana's citizens are now beginning to appreciate the welfare and development initiatives implemented during the BRS government after experiencing the failures of the current administration.

The BRS Working President alleged that the government is deceiving farmers through deductions and delays while forcing them to endure long queues at fertiliser shops, reminiscent of pre-Telangana conditions. He said farmers are struggling due to a shortage of gunny bags for paddy procurement, while huge amounts of Telangana's money are being diverted elsewhere.

Criticising the government's approach towards agriculture, KTR alleged that the Congress administration has weakened the successful Rythu Bandhu scheme and effectively replaced it with what he termed "Rahul Bandhu." He accused the government of pushing Telangana into mounting debt and questioned why several election promises made before the Assembly polls remain unfulfilled.

Referring to Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, KTR demanded an explanation regarding promises allegedly made to the electorate before the elections and asked why those commitments have not yet been implemented.

He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's political style and governance, alleging that the Chief Minister spends more time delivering dialogues than delivering results. He also accused Revanth Reddy of acting in a manner that led to the humiliation of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan.

He remarked that the people of Telangana had replaced a productive and welfare-oriented government with one that has failed to meet expectations. KTR asserted that KCR remains the face of BRS across all 119 Assembly constituencies and maintained that Telangana once again requires KCR's leadership and vision.

Recalling the journey of the BRS, KTR said that KCR founded the party under extremely challenging circumstances and transformed it into a movement that achieved Telangana statehood and unprecedented development.

He highlighted several flagship initiatives undertaken during the BRS government, including large-scale welfare schemes, expansion of medical colleges, Gurukul educational institutions, irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram, and numerous development programmes that transformed Telangana's social and economic landscape.

KTR challenged the Congress government to clearly explain what major achievements it has delivered for Telangana since assuming office. He pointed out that despite Congress ruling the state and BJP governing at the Centre, BRS recently demonstrated its strength in local body elections in Sircilla, proving that public support for the party remains intact even while it is out of power.

Speaking emotionally about his constituency, KTR said, "If my mother Shobhamma gave me birth, it was the people of Sircilla who gave me a political rebirth."

He expressed pride in having been elected by the people's blessings without distributing money or liquor and pledged to continue working for Sircilla's development throughout his life. He noted that under KCR's leadership, Sircilla was transformed into a district and witnessed remarkable improvements in infrastructure, welfare and economic opportunities.

KTR also highlighted the social and economic benefits generated by the Bathukamma Sarees Scheme and recalled how irrigation facilities were expanded to benefit farmers in regions such as Tangallapalli. He assured party workers that when BRS returns to power, the party will stand firmly behind every dedicated worker and ensure greater opportunities and support for them.

He praised party cadres for remaining loyal to BRS despite being out of power and reiterated that workers remain the party's greatest strength.

Participating in the "Mana Balam - Mana Balagam" programme, KTR called upon party workers to make the digital membership enrollment campaign a grand success. He urged every worker to strive for a majority in their respective polling booths and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Noting that the Sircilla constituency has 287 polling booths, KTR stressed the need for dedicated organisational work in each booth. He cautioned party workers to remain vigilant against duplicate and fraudulent votes and actively assist in maintaining clean electoral rolls.

KTR also advocated regular census exercises in line with population growth and announced that he would visit every mandal in Vemulawada after the 25th of this month to directly understand people's problems and concerns.

Expressing confidence about the future, KTR said the people of Telangana are prepared to defeat the Congress government in the coming elections and bring BRS back to power. He asserted that no force can stop the rise of the pink flag and declared that, with the support of the people, BRS will once again emerge victorious. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)