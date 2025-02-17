Gardanibagh (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations began on Monday. The exams will continue till February 25.

Today is the first day of the Bihar Board Matric Exam and the subject is Hindi. The matriculation exam take place in two sessions, beginning at 9:30 am and 2 pm.

The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Entry into the examination center will be allowed only until 9 am; no one will be permitted to enter after that. For the second shift, entry will be allowed between 1 pm and 1:30 pm.

Students queued up outside the examination centre at Kamla Nehru Higher School Examination Centre, Gardanibagh as BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) Matric exams began.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully began the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, stated, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780 centres, with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995 centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centres with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."

"With over 42 lakh students from more than 30,000 schools appearing for the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries, CBSE has ensured that all necessary guidelines and security measures are in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Schools and exam centres have been briefed on strict protocols to facilitate a fair and seamless examination experience," the CBSE stated. (ANI)

