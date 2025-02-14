New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Delhi's peak power demand has remained stable at 4200-4500 MW since February 8, with Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) discoms ensuring a reliable, seamless, and high-quality power supply throughout the winter season, said an official release on Friday.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, Delhi's peak power demand has been consistently ranging between 4200-4500 MW since February 8, with BSES discoms playing a key role in maintaining a steady and uninterrupted power supply.

As part of their commitment to providing reliable electricity service, BSES discoms have set up dedicated war rooms for real-time monitoring of power supply conditions across the capital.

These war rooms, led by senior officials, enable swift decision-making and a quick response to any power-related challenges.

Additionally, BSES field teams remain on high alert, ensuring that they are prepared to address any emergencies or issues promptly.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday raised concerns over frequent power cuts in various parts of Delhi since February 8, accusing the BJP government of failing to manage the power sector effectively.

Atishi claimed that residents from different areas, including Sainik Enclave, Ashram, East Delhi, Mayur Vihar, Sangam Vihar, and Uttam Nagar, have reported continuous and prolonged power outages.

According to former CM Atishi, on February 9, there was a power loss for four hours in Sainik Enclave, followed by an entire night without electricity in the Ashram area.

On February 10, power cuts were reported in parts of East Delhi, and on February 11 and 12, there were continued disruptions across multiple areas.

In Sangam Vihar, a BJP official claimed a power cut that lasted for more than six hours.

Atishi emphasised that the collapse of the power supply within just three days is a clear indication of the lack of oversight and management in the sector.

She pointed out that while the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal had been monitoring the power sector on a day-to-day basis, the situation has deteriorated following the change in government.

Atishi said that residents of affected areas, particularly in Mayur Vihar, Sangam Vihar, and Uttam Nagar, have resorted to purchasing inverters to cope with the frequent power cuts.

Many residents, according to Atishi, have expressed regret over their decision, realising that the disruption of basic services has significantly impacted their daily lives. (ANI)

