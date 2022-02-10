New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday launched a massive search operation in the Harami Nala area along the India-Pakistan border and deployed its specialized unit of 'Creek Crocodile Comandos'.

In continuation of the search operation started on Wednesday afternoon in the Harami Nalla area of Bhuj in Gujarat where eight Pakistani boats were seized, three more boats were seized on Thursday. The Pakistani boats were spotted during drone surveillance of the area by BSF.

A senior BSF officer said that it has been more than 30 hours and the operation is still underway. "There is no chance of Pakistani fishermen could escape from the area," added the officer.

"We have deployed our 'Creek Crocodile Comandos' from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. The commandos are part of a specialised unit of the BSF for patrolling and operational duties in the creek areas of the Rann of Kutch," the officer said.

He added that on Wednesday afternoon during routine aerial surveillance of the Harami Nala area through drone, eight Pakistani boats were spotted. Immediately a team sent through fast attack crafts to detains suspected persons but intruders sensed the situation and jumped off from their boats. "They are still hiding in the area because the entire area is under the strict watch of BSF since then," he said.

"Extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters are making the task of the troops challenging. The operation is in progress," he added.

DIG BSF Bhuj immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread over almost 300 square kilometres.

GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier reached Kutch early in the morning from Gandhinagar and is personally monitoring the massive search operation.

BSF has so far seized 11 Pakistani Fishing Boats and three groups of commandos have been airdropped by Air Force helicopters from three different directions, commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding. (ANI)

