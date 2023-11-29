Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): In a joint operation the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police recovered contraband drugs on Wednesday on the outskirts of Village Ranian, District Amritsar.

"During the morning hours on Wednesday, on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Ranian, Distt Amritsar," stated the BSF release.

"Further, during a search at about 07:45 AM, troops recovered two packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight, appx. 1 kg) wrapped with white adhesive tape, a metallic ring and a luminous strip attached to the consignment from a farming field near Vill - Ranian," further stated the release.

Another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

Earlier, the Border Security Force Punjab Frontier and India's first line of defence intercepted a Pakistani drone and recovered a pistol and 5.240 kg of heroin from Pakistan at Village Chak Allah Baksh, District Amritsar. (ANI)

