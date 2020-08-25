Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman, suspected to be part of a trafficking racket, was caught by Border Security Force jawans in North 24 Parganas district while trying to cross the international border, a BSF statement said.

During routine checking, BSF troops apprehended the Bangladeshi national at Hakimpur on August 22 night. The woman hails from Gajipur district in the neighbouring country.

During questioning by BSF with the help of an NGO, the apprehended Bangladeshi woman revealed that she has been staying in Mumbai since 2009 and working as a carrier for a flesh trade racket in Mumbai, the statement said.

The woman was being interrogated to unearth a bigger racket involved in the trafficking of young women and girls from Bangladesh with the help of touts, the statement added.

