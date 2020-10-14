New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Border Security Force chief Rakesh Asthana reviewed the security along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The director general of the border guarding force visited Bikaner and Sriganganagar sectors along the front on Tuesday and Wednesday and interacted with his troops and officers, they said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Approves Rs 520 Crore Special Package for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana.

Asthana also visited the 'sanchu' border post of the BSF and inaugurated a museum that will be open for the public, they said.

This post was captured by Pakistani forces during the 1965 war between the two countries and it was later re-taken by India.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

The post is guarded by an armed contingent of the 114th battalion of the BSF.

Rajasthan shares 1,048 km of the India-Pakistan IB that also runs along Jammu, Punjab and Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)