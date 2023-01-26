Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the International Border on the occasion of the 74th Indian Republic Day in a cordial atmosphere here on Thursday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the personnel at the IB exchanged sweets with the Pakistan forces in the RS Pura area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also distributed sweets among the personnel. He also took to Twitter and wished everyone Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day to all countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, in the Fulbari region of West Bengal's Siliguri, the BSF also exchanged sweets with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh Border.

Talking to ANI, Company Commander, 176 Battalion, Shailendra Singh said that they have exchanged sweets with the personnel at the Bangladesh border to keep the good relations between the countries intact.

Earlier in the day, patriotic zeal and fervour gripped the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, and the BSF offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border.

A few metres away from the zero line and Pakistan posts, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF) unfurled the Tricolour and sent a loud message that the national flag of the country will remain fluttering.

Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said, "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to boost the morale of the personnel here."

He said they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. (ANI)

