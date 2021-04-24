Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): BSF troops in Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two drones/UAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retreat.

An official statement issued by the BSF today said, "Today alert BSF troops in Arnia Sector foiled drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border. During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAV were observed entering from Pakistan side and immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory."

The BSF stated that today's drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops is indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by BSF on a drone intrusion from Pak side.

"The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased," the statement said.

It further said, "Despite the existence of ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on International Border in Jammu.

The BSF stated that it is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the International Boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms, ammunition in Indian territory but have been successfully repulsed by BSF troops on border.

It may be recalled that BSF shot down a Pak Hexa-Copter carrying huge cache of arms, ammunition on 20 June 2020 at BOP Pansar, it added. (ANI)

