Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 23 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to cross the international border illegally, said BSF in a statement on Sunday.

BSF troops intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Session 2025: BJP Holds Meeting Ahead of First Session, Focuses on Tabeling CAG Reports on AAP Government's Performance.

In another swift and decisive operation, BSF Meghalaya troops nabbed two more Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in South Garo Hills, added the statement.

These operations were carried out as part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Session to Begin on March 3; Budget on March 10.

During the operations, vigilantes of 4th & 1st Battalion detected suspicious movements along the border and promptly took action, leading to the apprehension of six Bangladeshi nationals, as per the statement.

The apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.

Further inquiries revealed that some of the apprehended individuals had been working as masons in Basantpur, Mumbai, while a Bangladeshi female national had travelled to Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment, said BSF.

Additionally, in another case in South Garo Hills, Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended after they had inadvertently entered Indian Territory.

This successful operation underscores BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to national security and its relentless efforts to prevent illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration.

BSF Meghalaya, preciously, in a well-coordinated joint operation with sister agencies, successfully intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to illegally cross the international boundary, according to a statement by them.

BSF troops, during the operation, intercepted eight Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian national (the driver). They were apprehended near the international boundary while attempting to enter Bangladesh from India, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)