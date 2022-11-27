Srikaranpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an intrusion attempt by Pakistan on the Srikaranpur border area in Rajasthan on Saturday, on the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

According to the BSF, the intruder, identified as Safdar Hussain, 39, hailing from Pakistan's Bahawalnagar district was shot below the waist after he defied caution by the sentry.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Overspeeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Having Funeral Feast in Saran District Leaving 18 Injured.

The intruder was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after questioning.

"Alert #BSF troops foiled Pak intruder's attempt in #Srikaranpur border area on 26 Nov afternoon. Safdar Hussain (39), R/o Izafi Basti Chak 46 Fateh, Dist Bahawalnagar was shot below the waist, on defying caution by Sentry; given first aid, after questioning handed over to Pak Rangers," BSF tweeted on Saturday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Below Normal Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Till December 8.

Earlier on Saturday, after hearing the sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side around 9.05 pm on Friday, security personnel deployed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector on India-Pakistan international border fired six rounds from their INSAS rifles and downed a drone.

Later, it was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone.

"The drone will be sent to the BSF Francis unit after investigation," said Jasbir Singh, Commandant, BSF.

In the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down three drones in the Amritsar area.

Till July this year, a total of 107 drones flying from across the border were spotted inside Indian territory as compared to 97 drones spotted last year, according to the BSF. Sixty-four such cases were reported in Punjab last year, 31 in Jammu, and two were seen crossing the Line of Control in Jammu. A total of 107 such incidents till July this year including 14 in Jammu and 93 in the Punjab sector.

In 2021, BSF shot down one drone in the Ferozpur sector while this year, seven drones were shot down and a huge quantity of narcotics was recovered.

The total length of Punjab's border with Pakistan is 553 kms and the 198 km stretch of the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu region is guarded by the BSF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)