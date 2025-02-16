Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): In a major success against transborder narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), apprehended two suspected smugglers along with narcotics consignments in two different incidents at Amritsar and Tarn Taran border area, Punjab Frontier BSF said in a press release.

"Acting on an intelligence shared by BSF intelligence wing, a joint raid by BSF in collaboration with ANTF was conducted at suspect's residence at 07:15 pm, leading to apprehension of a suspected person alongwith 02 packets, Gross weight 1.560 kg of suspected heroin from the area adjacent to Chak Bal village, Ajnala police station, Amritsar," Punjab Frontier BSF said in a press release.

BSF said that the narcotics were wrapped with white polythene and further packed in white cloth. The apprehended suspect is a resident of Chak Bal village, Amritsar and presently he is in the police custody for further investigation.

In yet another incident, acting on an intelligence shared by BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops laid an ambush in suspected area. The ambush party intercepted a drone movement and observed a suspected person roaming in the drone dropping zone who had come there to retrieve the consignment.

Subsequently, BSF troops apprehended one suspected person alongwith 02 packets (Gross weight- 1.095 Kgs) of suspected heroin and one mobile phone The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop was also attached to the packets.

The apprehended suspect is a resident of village Dal, Tarn Taran district and presently he is in the custody of Khalra police station for further investigation.

These successful operations underscores the vigilance, professionalism, and commitment of BSF and Punjab Police in curbing transborder smuggling activities. The coordinated effort once again highlights the BSF's relentless pursuit of national security and its commitment to securing the International Border. (ANI)

