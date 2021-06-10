Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday intercepted a Chinese national in West Bengal's Malda.

In a statement, BSF said the Chinese national is being interviewed by the concerned agencies.

"Today, a Chinese national was intercepted by BSF troops in the area of Malda, West Bengal. Interview of the individual is presently underway by concerned agencies," BSF said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

