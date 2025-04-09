New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained a serious leg injury while foiling a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack intended to target security personnel and local farmers near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on early Tuesday, the force said in a statement.

The incident occurred when a BSF patrol team, conducting an area domination operation ahead of the border security fence, detected suspicious objects deep inside Indian territory.

Also Read | Russia Invites PM Narendra Modi To Attend Celebrations Marking 80th Anniversary of Victory Over Germany in World War II on May 9, Says Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

According to the BSF, the patrol was part of regular efforts to secure routes frequently used by BSF personnel and local farmers during the day.

On closer inspection, the team discovered a suspected IED and a network of concealed wires hidden in the fields--an indication of a planned attack.

Also Read | What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From a Cybercrime That Made a Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading a Photo.

"While attempting to cordon off and sanitise the area, a concealed detonating device was accidentally triggered, causing serious injury to one jawan," said the BSF.

The force said that despite the detonation, BSF troops continued the operation, ensuring the safety of the area and preventing what could have been a catastrophic event.

At daybreak, the BSF Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the site, conducted a thorough search, and neutralised the IEDs in situ.

On March 27, following the interception of a Pakistani drone attempting to smuggle narcotics into India, BSF troops launched a joint operation with Punjab Police. Acting on specific information about suspicious movement near the anticipated drone-dropping site, the troops apprehended an Indian smuggler from a wheat field near Village Bhamba Singh Wala, District Ferozepur.

The smuggler was found in possession of two mobile phones and Rs 1,010. Based on his disclosure, two motorcycles were recovered nearby. A detailed search operation conducted on the morning of 28th March 2025 led to the seizure of five packets of heroin (2.575 kg) from a farming field near Village Wakha, District Ferozepur. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with metal hooks, indicating they were drone-dropped. The BSF Punjab said that this successful operation, conducted in coordination with the Punjab Police, underscores BSF's resolute commitment to curbing cross-border smuggling and securing the nation's borders against all threats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)